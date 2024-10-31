Montana deputies have suspect after man found dead in what at first appeared to be a bear attack - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Gallatin County, Montana, Sheriff’s Office, which concerns the investigation into the death of 35-year-old Dustin Kjersem. Kjersem’s friend found his bloodied body in a tent and thought Kjersem was the victim of a bear attack. Authorities are now saying Kjersem was murdered. Click here for more background on this story. We will post more details on this investigation as they become available.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the Moose Creek homicide. The suspect is currently in custody on unrelated charges. The suspect is cooperating with our detectives and has led us to the evidence we have identified in prior press releases.

The investigation into this homicide continues. It is believed the suspect acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the community. Further details and charges are forthcoming, but it is important for this community to know they are safe to resume their outdoor activities. The Sheriff’s Office will have no further comment in regard to this investigation until charges are filed.

I want to thank the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Detectives for their unrelenting pursuit of justice on this case. They have worked day and night for nearly three weeks with limited sleep, limited time with their families and limited time to themselves. They have prioritized the safety of this community and the need to locate Dustin Kjersem’s killer above all else. It is this type of dedication that makes the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and all law enforcement officers special. This community should be proud of the men and women who have chosen a life of service to keep you, your families, and your friends safe.

I would also like to thank the multiple other agencies who have dedicated their time and energy into this case. The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Montana State Crime lab, the Montana Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole, the Medical Examiner’s office, the Montana Highway Patrol, the Missouri River Drug Task Force, Jefferson County Montana Sheriff’s Office, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Custer Gallatin National Forest and Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue.

Our thoughts and prayers continue for the family of Dustin Kjersem. We hope, by some small measure, our efforts can bring them a bit of peace during this horrific time. Our entire community mourns with you.

– Sheriff Dan Springer