NFL Playoff Guide: Denver Broncos make the field; Lions earn No. 1 seed in NFC - East Idaho News

The NFL’s regular season is over after an eventful Week 18 that saw the Detroit Lions capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos secured their places in the postseason field.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes are still a Super Bowl favorite despite losing to the Broncos on Sunday. The Chiefs played mostly backups in the regular-season finale after they had already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC bracket.

Over in the NFC, the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 to grab the top seed, securing homefield advantage until the Super Bowl. The Vikings tumbled all the way to the No. 5 seed with the loss.

Here are some more things to watch as the postseason begins:

NFL playoff format

The 14-team bracket enters its fifth season after debuting during the 2020 season. Seven teams advance to the postseason from both the AFC and the NFC.

The four division winners in each conference earn the top four seeds, ranked by their records. The last three teams are all wild-card selections, also ranked by record.

The format means the No. 1 seed in each conference is very important because it guarantees a wild card-round bye and homefield advantage until the Super Bowl. For the other 12 teams in the opening round, the No. 7 seed travels to the No. 2 seed, No. 6 goes to No. 3 and No. 5 travels to No. 4.

NFL playoff schedule

(All odds via BetMGM Sportsbook)

Saturday

AFC: No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Texans, 4:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+ (Chargers -3)

AFC: No. 6 Steelers at No. 3 Ravens, 8 p.m., Prime Video (Ravens -10)

Sunday

AFC: No. 7 Broncos at No. 2 Bills, 1 p.m., CBS/Paramount+ (Bills -9)

NFC: No. 7 Packers at No. 2 Eagles, 4:30 p.m., Fox (Eagles -4.5)

NFC: No. 6 Commanders at No. 3 Buccaneers, 8 p.m., NBC/Peacock (Buccaneers -3)

Monday

NFC: No. 5 Vikings at No. 4 Rams, 8 p.m., ESPN/ABC (Vikings -1.5)

Jan. 18-19: Divisional Round. Two games on Saturday, two on Sunday.

Jan. 26: AFC and NFC Conference Championships.

Feb. 9: Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans.

NFL Super Bowl odds

The Lions are now the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +280. The Chiefs are right behind them at +350 while the Ravens are third at +600.