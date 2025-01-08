UConn guard Paige Bueckers has a left knee sprain, could return in a week - East Idaho News

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Paige Bueckers has a left knee sprain, avoiding a serious injury.

She will miss Wednesday’s game against Xavier.

Bueckers injured the knee in the third quarter of UConn’s win over Villanova on Sunday. Coach Geno Auriemma said she may miss a few games.

“It is just a sprain,” Auriemma said on Tuesday. “There is nothing torn, there is nothing crazy about it. Her knee got twisted a certain way, her ankle got twisted a certain way. It is just an awkward thing. We are hoping we have her back in a week.”

Bueckers left the Huskies’ 83-52 win over Villanova on Sunday after Villanova freshman guard Jasmine Bascoe landed on the left leg of the UConn All-American as she dove on the floor for a loose ball. Bueckers limped off the court with 1:17 left in the third quarter and did not return.

Bueckers leads No. 7 UConn (13-2, 4-0 Big East) with an average of 19.9 points per game and is tied for the team lead with 29 3-pointers heading into Wednesday’s home game against Xavier.

Bueckers was the national player of the year as a freshman. However, injuries limited her to just 17 games over the next two seasons. She has started the past 54 games over the past two seasons with Sunday’s game at Villanova being the 100th of her collegiate career.

“When they have been through something in the past, it is a fear of do I have to go through something again,” Auriemma said. “That is the initial reaction. Once that is alleviated … She is great. I spent a lot of time talking to her yesterday and today.”

Auriemma said that reigning Big East Freshman of the Year Ashlynn Shade will move into the starting lineup while Bueckers is sidelined.

Shade started for UConn earlier in the season when guard Azzi Fudd was working her way back from a knee injury.

“I feel like Coach (Auriemma) did a good job of telling us to be ourselves,” UConn senior guard Kaitlyn Chen said. “We all bring something different to the table so it is not like we are trying to replace her. Everyone just needs to bring a little bit more of what they are good at.”