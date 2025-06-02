2-year-old who vanished on family camping trip is found dead, Utah officials say - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (Idaho Statesman) — A 2-year-old boy died after going missing while on a family camping trip, Utah sheriff’s officials reported.

The boy’s family reported him missing at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, June 14, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The family had been camping in a camper trailer near a cabin in the Manorlands area, about a 110-mile drive east from Salt Lake City, deputies said.

At about 11:15 a.m., a passerby found the boy in a runoff or drainage channel near Highway 150, deputies said. An ambulance took the boy to a Wyoming hospital and he was later moved to a Salt Lake City-area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was found about a mile from the family’s campsite, deputies said.

An investigation continues but deputies said it does not appear to be anything other than a “tragic accident.”

The sheriff’s office extended its condolences to the family. “Our hearts are with them as they grieve this heartbreaking loss,” deputies said.