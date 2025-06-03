3 killed in western Idaho crash - East Idaho News

HAMMETT – Three people are dead following a single vehicle collision in Elmore County Monday afternoon.

It happened at 2:39 p.m. on Old Oregon Trail near Hammett Hill Road.

A 2004 Ford Focus failed to negotiate a turn on Old Oregon Trail, ran off the road and flipped over. The three people inside were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle. They died on scene.

Specifics about their identity have not been released, pending notification of next of kin by the Elmore County Coroner’s Office.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.