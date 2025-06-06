6A All-State: Highland's Cannon Eddie and Madison's Alex Ramos earn first-team selections - East Idaho News

6A All-State: Highland’s Cannon Eddie and Madison’s Alex Ramos earn first-team selectionsPublished at
Eastern Idaho landed two players on the 6A All-State baseball first team as Highland catcher Cannon Eddie and Madison shortstop Alex Ramos earned the nod.
Eddie, a junior who has started all three seasons, hit .456 with six homers and 28 RBIs. He also led the Rams in doubles (13), triples (five) and slugged 0.911 while sporting a fielding percentage of 0.989. He was named 6A District 4-5-6 Player of the Year.
Ramos, a sophomore, hit .443 with six home runs and 31 RBIs and also scored 45 runs.
Madison first baseman/designated hitter Tanner Johnson was named to the second team, as was Rigby pitcher/utility player Kace Stapleton.
6A
All-Idaho teams are selected by the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Boomer Collins, Middleton, sr., SS/P
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Champion, Centennial
ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM
Gage Haws, Owyhee, sr., DH
Ian Lenius, Middleton, sr., P
Cannon Eddie, Highland, jr., C/3B
Beau Ramsey, Middleton, sr., P/CF
Lincoln Mathis, Rocky Mountain, sr., P/CF
Gavin Helms, Coeur d’Alene, jr., 1B/UTIL
Jackson Wendt, Rocky Mountain, sr., 1B
Cannon Haws, Centennial, jr., P/SS
Cade Burnham, Mountain View, sr., SS
Alex Ramos, Madison, so., SS
Caden Werner, Capital, sr., UTIL/P
ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM
Aidan Messerchmitt, Sr., 1B/DH, Timberline
Aiden Henzler, Jr., UTIL, Rocky Mountain
Travis Usdrowski, Sr., SS/2B, Lake City
Bryce Tam, Sr., P, Owyhee
Heath Sasser-Gunson, Sr., P, Owyhee
Logan Thistle, Sr., UTIL/SS, Timberline
Kolbe Coey, Sr., CF/P, Coeur d’Alene
Tanner Johnson, Sr., 1B/DH, Madison
Drew Holman, Jr., C, Middleton
Kace Stapleton, Sr., P/UTIL, Rigby
Cooper Schneidt, Fr., 2B/SS, Mountain View