6A All-State: Highland's Cannon Eddie and Madison's Alex Ramos earn first-team selections - East Idaho News

Eastern Idaho landed two players on the 6A All-State baseball first team as Highland catcher Cannon Eddie and Madison shortstop Alex Ramos earned the nod.

Eddie, a junior who has started all three seasons, hit .456 with six homers and 28 RBIs. He also led the Rams in doubles (13), triples (five) and slugged 0.911 while sporting a fielding percentage of 0.989. He was named 6A District 4-5-6 Player of the Year.

Ramos, a sophomore, hit .443 with six home runs and 31 RBIs and also scored 45 runs.

Madison first baseman/designated hitter Tanner Johnson was named to the second team, as was Rigby pitcher/utility player Kace Stapleton.

6A

All-Idaho teams are selected by the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Boomer Collins, Middleton, sr., SS/P

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Champion, Centennial

ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

Gage Haws, Owyhee, sr., DH

Ian Lenius, Middleton, sr., P

Cannon Eddie, Highland, jr., C/3B

Beau Ramsey, Middleton, sr., P/CF

Lincoln Mathis, Rocky Mountain, sr., P/CF

Gavin Helms, Coeur d’Alene, jr., 1B/UTIL

Jackson Wendt, Rocky Mountain, sr., 1B

Cannon Haws, Centennial, jr., P/SS

Cade Burnham, Mountain View, sr., SS

Alex Ramos, Madison, so., SS

Caden Werner, Capital, sr., UTIL/P

ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM

Aidan Messerchmitt, Sr., 1B/DH, Timberline

Aiden Henzler, Jr., UTIL, Rocky Mountain

Travis Usdrowski, Sr., SS/2B, Lake City

Bryce Tam, Sr., P, Owyhee

Heath Sasser-Gunson, Sr., P, Owyhee

Logan Thistle, Sr., UTIL/SS, Timberline

Kolbe Coey, Sr., CF/P, Coeur d’Alene

Tanner Johnson, Sr., 1B/DH, Madison

Drew Holman, Jr., C, Middleton

Kace Stapleton, Sr., P/UTIL, Rigby

Cooper Schneidt, Fr., 2B/SS, Mountain View