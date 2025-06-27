A Feel Good Friday surprise for a kind woman who helped a stranger in a scooter accident - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received several messages about a woman named Michelle who helped a teenager named Audrey. One of the messages was from Audrey’s mom, who wrote:

Audrey had been riding home from Community Park, heading down the sidewalk on 25th. As she approached one section of the street, the sidewalk is partially blocked by two mailboxes. She tried to steer into the bike lane to go around them, but her long crocheted poncho got caught on the mailboxes. It yanked her off her scooter (going around 13 mph) and threw her onto the road.

Audrey saw a woman (who we now know is Michelle Skidmore) swerve and stop her car, then run over to help. It took a few moments to register what Michelle was saying, but once it clicked, Audrey told us Michelle helped her up, got her and her scooter into the car, and drove her home. She later told us that Michelle kept her talking all the way home. It seemed like she was trying to keep her mind off the pain.

When she got home, Audrey showed us her injuries: her right forearm was scraped and swollen, her hip was bruised and angry-looking, and her knees were scratched and bruised. She said she thought she blacked out because she remembered hitting her head and everything going dark.

After checking her wounds, we rushed her to the ER. They let us know that, because she’d hit her head and lost consciousness, she needed to stay for observation. It was only then that we started piecing the whole story together.

While waiting for the doctors, I opened the Ring app and watched the video of Audrey walking up the stairs, with Michelle following behind carrying her scooter. Before she left, Michelle gave Audrey a hug and said, “I hope you get feeling better. Good luck, sis. You take care, okay.”

After seeing that video and hearing more from Audrey, I knew I needed to reach out to the community to find her. Michelle looked so concerned in the video. I wanted to ease her mind and let her know how grateful we are. I never expected the post to blow up the way it did, but I’m so glad it did.

We decided to thank Michelle for her kindness. She owns Soda Tsunami, so we stopped by with a Feel Good Friday surprise. Watch in the video player above!