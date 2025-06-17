After three hours, local man was arrested and charged for violating a no-contact order - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A local man who entered a victim’s home and violated a no-contact order was arrested by the Rigby Police Department after refusing to leave the house for three hours.

Bryce D. Larson was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one for violating a no-contact order and resisting and obstructing officers.

According to a news release from the Rigby Police Department, Larson was on pre-trial release involving a case where he was charged with aggravated battery, and a no-contact order was set in place for the victim.

The release states an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 4th West regarding a violation.

The reporting party saw Larson, in video footage, exit his vehicle and enter the property with a juvenile.

Upon the officer’s arrival, noises came from inside the home and the garage. The officer knocked on the home’s front door but received no answer.

A second officer requested an arrest warrant while the reporting officer remained on the property in case Larson left.

The release states that attempts were made to contact Larson, but when the man answered, he refused to come out and denied being at the home.

After three hours of attempting contact, the officers made entry into the home and arrested Larson, and the juvenile was placed in handcuffs.

Larson appeared for an arraignment on June 17 at 1 p.m., but no other court dates are listed.

Though Larson has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.