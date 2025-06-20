An unforgettable Feel Good Friday for a hospital volunteer who brings joy to everyone around him - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a volunteer at Mountain View Hospital who goes above and beyond for patients. The message said:

Wolfe is a volunteer at Mountain View Hospital and always has the funniest attitude, but what makes him special is he makes 3-D printed toys and trinkets for all the kids that come in – whether it’s for surgery or a sing a new baby or brother. I see all the young kids come in for morning surgeries and Wolfe will bring me bags of these 3-D printed toys so I can hand them out when kids are here. It helps ease scared kids when they have a fun amazing toy. People have offered to give him money and he does it completely out of his own pocket and on his own time. Not only does he do this, but he served his country in the Air Force. He loves to share joy!

We agreed that Wolfe should be honored for Feel Good Friday so we surprised him this week. Check it out in the video player above!