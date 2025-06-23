Body found after jet ski flips at Utah Lake - East Idaho News

LINDON, Utah (KSL.com) — Rescuers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after a jet ski he was riding on flipped on Utah Lake, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews located and recovered the 23-year-old man’s body Monday at about 1 a.m., after he went missing at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said. The man and his cousin had been riding a WaveRunner when it flipped. The other person was located on Sunday.

“This is a tragic and unfortunate ending to the course of events from yesterday,” deputies said. “We would like to extend our condolences to the family.”

Multiple crews were involved in the search near Vineyard Beach, including a helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“We launched from Lindon marina. Life Flight is there, DPS helicopter is on the way, and we have a fixed-wing plane there too,” Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Ormond said on Sunday.

The man was last seen near the Lindon Marina while riding a WaveRunner with his cousin, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man’s identity has not been released.