 Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders ticketed after police say he drove 101 mph in Cleveland suburb - East Idaho News
Chukars

Wed

Ogden Raptors

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

6

Chukars

Tue

Ogden Raptors

10

@Idaho Falls Chukars

2

Chukars

Sun

Idaho Falls Chukars

4

@Boise Hawks

16

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

6

@Boise Hawks

4

Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

4

@Boise Hawks

6

Chukars

Jun 12

Boise Hawks

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

23

Chukars

Jun 11

Boise Hawks

5

@Idaho Falls Chukars

3

Chukars

Jun 10

Boise Hawks

19

@Idaho Falls Chukars

24

NFL

Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders ticketed after police say he drove 101 mph in Cleveland suburb

  Published at

Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) at NFL football minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) at minicamp in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. | Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is accused of driving a pickup truck 101 mph (163 kilometers per hour) on a suburban Cleveland interstate earlier this week.

The Strongsville Police Department stopped Sanders at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in a 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) zone on Interstate 71 near the Ohio Turnpike, according to a report provided to local media.

Sanders, 23, could pay a $250 fine to waive the fourth-degree misdemeanor case, according to police.

The Browns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders, was drafted in the fifth round (144th overall) of the NFL draft this spring, even though many projections had him going in the first round. He played under his father at the University of Colorado.

Sanders is competing against three other quarterbacks with the Browns. They wrapped up minicamp last week and will open training camp in late July.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION