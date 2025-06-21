Car show, food and other activities happening at Idaho Falls fundraiser - East Idaho News

Car show, food and other activities happening at Idaho Falls fundraiserPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS – A fundraiser for Camp Hayden, a summer camp opportunity for those with disabilities, is scheduled for Saturday, June 21.
It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Park Avenue Grill at 3950 South Yellowstone Highway.
“Camp Hayden is named after a boy born with microlissencephaly,” said Michelle Perez, one of the fundraiser’s organizers. “His family created a nonprofit that supports a camp for others who might have a hard time enjoying the things the rest of us take for granted. It’s a great program for kids.”
The fundraiser is an all-day event, featuring a car show, craft booths, activities for children and food vendors. Organizers have also planned a drawing with prizes. Attendees can buy raffle tickets to enter the drawing, as well as participate in other family-friendly activities designed to help raise money for the camp.
Additionally, there are still spots available for those who want to participate in the car show or get a craft booth. Pre-registration for the car show and contest costs $15 and day-of registration costs $25. Craft booths range from $30 to $90, depending on size and whether you need power. You can text (208) 589.1365 or email ximena831@outlook.com to receive registration information.
“Hayden’s parents created special toys for him and created an environment that allows anyone to experience adventure, and I’m proud to be a part of that journey,” Perez said. “I hope the community will come together and show up for this fundraiser, coming together to create adventure for all.”
Our attorneys tell us we need to put this disclaimer in stories involving fundraisers: EastIdahoNews.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries.