Car show, food and other activities happening at Idaho Falls fundraiser - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A fundraiser for Camp Hayden, a summer camp opportunity for those with disabilities, is scheduled for Saturday, June 21.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Park Avenue Grill at 3950 South Yellowstone Highway.

“Camp Hayden is named after a boy born with microlissencephaly,” said Michelle Perez, one of the fundraiser’s organizers. “His family created a nonprofit that supports a camp for others who might have a hard time enjoying the things the rest of us take for granted. It’s a great program for kids.”

The fundraiser is an all-day event, featuring a car show, craft booths, activities for children and food vendors. Organizers have also planned a drawing with prizes. Attendees can buy raffle tickets to enter the drawing, as well as participate in other family-friendly activities designed to help raise money for the camp.

Additionally, there are still spots available for those who want to participate in the car show or get a craft booth. Pre-registration for the car show and contest costs $15 and day-of registration costs $25. Craft booths range from $30 to $90, depending on size and whether you need power. You can text (208) 589.1365 or email ximena831@outlook.com to receive registration information.

“Hayden’s parents created special toys for him and created an environment that allows anyone to experience adventure, and I’m proud to be a part of that journey,” Perez said. “I hope the community will come together and show up for this fundraiser, coming together to create adventure for all.”