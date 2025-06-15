Chukars, again, avoid consecutive losses, best Hawks in Boise - East Idaho News

BOISE — Twenty-two games into the season, the Idaho Falls Chukars have not yet lost back-to-back games.

Following a 6-4 loss to the Hawks (12-11) in Boise on Friday, the Chukars (17-5) turned the tides for a 6-4 victory on Saturday, to keep that streak alive.

Idaho Falls got another solid outing from ace and opening day starter Gary Grosjean (W, 5-0), who struck out four while holding the Hawks to four hits and two runs in his 6 innings of work.

Three Chukars relievers made Grosjean’s start stand up, allowing two runs across 3 innings of work. Chase Hanson (Sv, 2) ended the game, with a perfect ninth including two strikeouts.

Idaho Falls’ league-leading offensive attack once again got contributions from top to bottom. Lead-ff man Anthony Mata went 3-for-5 with one run scored and three RBIs, while nine-hole hitter went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Hanson, in addition to earning the save, added a 2-for-5, two-RBI performance out of the five-spot. And Spencer Rich hit his team-leading eighth homer.

The Chukars will look to begin another winning streak when they finish the series in Boise, Sunday. First pitch is scheduled 1:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Idaho Falls Chukars (17-5)

2. Rocky Mountain Vibes (16-6)

3. Missoula PaddleHeads (16-7)

T4. Oakland Ballers (15-8)

T4. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (15-8)

6. Boise Hawks (12-11)

T7. Billings Mustangs (11-12)

T7. Ogden Raptors (11-12)

9. Glacier Range Riders (9-14)

10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (7-15)

11. Northern Colorado Owlz (4-18)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (3-20)