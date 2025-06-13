Chukars back in win column one day after win streak-ending loss - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Chukars bounced back from Wednesday’s loss, their first in June, with a dominant victory over the Boise Hawks at Melaleuca Field Thursday night.

Behind another massive offensive performance and solid pitching, including a three-inning save from Alejandro Espinoza (Sv, 1), Idaho Falls (16-4) reclaimed sole possession of first place in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) with a 23-9 victory over the Hawks (11-10).

As they have been doing with great consistency since the calendar flipped to June, the Chukars jumped on the scoreboard with an early crooked number.

Left Fielder Jacob Shanks capped Idaho Falls’ seven-run first inning with a three-run homer (4).

Johnny Pappas (3), Tyler Wyatt (3), Trevor Rogers (4) and team-leader Spencer Rich (7) also homered.

The Chukars added seven more in the second, all against Boise starter Braden Carmichael (L, 2-2), and carried a 19-3 lead into the fifth inning.

Starter Nathan Hemmerling (W, 3-0) lasted 5 innings, surrendering nine hits, three walks and four runs, while striking out five.

The Boise offense, which was led by Jeremiah Begora’s three hits including a homer, added three more runs on Chukars reliever Caleb Reyes in the sixth.

Reyes departed after finishing the sixth, handing the ball to Espinoza, who held the Hawks to three hits and two unearned runs the rest of the way.

The Chukars and Hawks will renew hostilities Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and fireworks planned immediately following the game.

Current PBL standings

1. Idaho Falls Chukars (16-4)

2. Rocky Mountain Vibes (15-5)

3. Missoula PaddleHeads (15-6)

4. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (14-7)

5. Oakland Ballers (13-8)

T6. Boise Hawks (11-10)

T6. Ogden Raptors (11-10)

8. Billings Mustangs (10-11)

9. Glacier Range Riders (8-13)

10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (6-14)

11. Northern Colorado Owlz (3-17)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (2-19)