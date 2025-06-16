Chukars suffer first series loss, fall back into tie for first - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars, who have made a habit out of claiming double-digit victories this season, were on the other side of a lopsided game Sunday in Boise.

The Chukars (17-6) suffered a rare offensive letdown, while none of the five Idaho Falls pitchers who took the mound could solve the Boise Hawks offense. The end result was a 16-4 victory for the Hawks (13-11) and the first series defeat of the season for the Chukars.

Dylan Porter (L, 1-1) lasted just 2 innings, hit with seven runs. The bullpen did not fare much better, with four reliever being tagged with a combined nine runs.

The Boise bullpen, on the other hand, was lights out. Hawks starter Tony Roca (ND) held the Chukars scoreless into the fourth, but was tagged with four runs in the fourth. Roca was lifted in the fifth for Hylan Hall (W, 1-1), who tossed 3 scoreless frames to earn the win.

Idaho Falls scattered 10 hits, but never scored again after the four-run fourth.

Trevor Rogers (2-for-4) and Tyler Wyatt (2-for-5) each tallied multi-hit games, while Anthony Mata knocked in a pair of runs.

Mata getting the Chukars back in this one. 4-7 Hawks in the 4th pic.twitter.com/ho0E6xNfdu — Idaho Falls Chukars (@ifchukars) June 15, 2025

The Chukars, after the customary Monday off-day, will return to Melaleuca Field Tuesday to open a six-game home set with the Ogden Raptors (11-13).

Current PBL standings

T1. Idaho Falls Chukars (17-6)

T1. Rocky Mountain Vibes (17-6)

3. Missoula PaddleHeads (17-7)

4. Oakland Ballers (16-8)

5. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (15-9)

6. Boise Hawks (13-11)

T7. Billings Mustangs (11-13)

T7. Ogden Raptors (11-13)

9. Glacier Range Riders (10-14)

10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (8-15)

11. Northern Colorado Owlz (4-19)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (3-21)