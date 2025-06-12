 D 5-6 players shutout in 6A softball All-State selections - East Idaho News
Chukars

Wed

Boise Hawks

5

@Idaho Falls Chukars

3

Chukars

Tue

Boise Hawks

19

@Idaho Falls Chukars

24

Chukars

Sun

Idaho Falls Chukars

30

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

17

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

6

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

5

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

7

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

1

Chukars

Jun 5

Idaho Falls Chukars

25

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

7

Chukars

Jun 3

Idaho Falls Chukars

18

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

1

Chukars

Jun 1

Billings Mustangs

18

@Idaho Falls Chukars

19

softball all-state

D 5-6 players shutout in 6A softball All-State selections

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland softball, Reece Bybee
Highland High School junior Reece Bybee triples into the opposite-field corner during the Rams’ 6A Softball State Championship matchup with Owyhee. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams were the lone District-5-6 representative at this year’s 6A Softball State Championships.

The Rams, who opened the tournament with an upset victory over eventual state runner-up Mountain View High School, did no play for a trophy though, suffering losses to Owyhee and Timberline high schools.

Highland and their fellow District 5-6 6A teams — Madison, Thunder Ridge and Rigby — were also left without any All-State nods.

All-State selections, which are published by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by the classification’s coaches.

Here are the 6A softball All-State selections:

Player of the Year
P/1B: Delaney Wright, Timberline senior

Coach of the Year
Kylie Orr, Mountain View

First-Team All-State
SS: McKena Chavez, Capital senior
P/RF: Hailey Brennan, Owyhee sophomore
C/CF: McKenna Schab, Owyhee senior
P/3B: Grace Brooks, Owyhee senior
P/DH: Peyton Bargen, Eagle junior
SS: Danica Quinn, Rocky Mountain senior
SS: Layla Gugino, Lake City senior
P/CF: Hailey Brock, Owyhee, freshman
2B/Util: Cali Moorhouse, Centennial junior
P/2B: Jenna Davenport, Coeur d’Alene sophomore
LF/CF: Audrey McKibben, Capital senior

SUBMIT A CORRECTION