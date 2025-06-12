D 5-6 players shutout in 6A softball All-State selections - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams were the lone District-5-6 representative at this year’s 6A Softball State Championships.

The Rams, who opened the tournament with an upset victory over eventual state runner-up Mountain View High School, did no play for a trophy though, suffering losses to Owyhee and Timberline high schools.

Highland and their fellow District 5-6 6A teams — Madison, Thunder Ridge and Rigby — were also left without any All-State nods.

All-State selections, which are published by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by the classification’s coaches.

Here are the 6A softball All-State selections:

Player of the Year

P/1B: Delaney Wright, Timberline senior

Coach of the Year

Kylie Orr, Mountain View

First-Team All-State

SS: McKena Chavez, Capital senior

P/RF: Hailey Brennan, Owyhee sophomore

C/CF: McKenna Schab, Owyhee senior

P/3B: Grace Brooks, Owyhee senior

P/DH: Peyton Bargen, Eagle junior

SS: Danica Quinn, Rocky Mountain senior

SS: Layla Gugino, Lake City senior

P/CF: Hailey Brock, Owyhee, freshman

2B/Util: Cali Moorhouse, Centennial junior

P/2B: Jenna Davenport, Coeur d’Alene sophomore

LF/CF: Audrey McKibben, Capital senior