D 5-6 players shutout in 6A softball All-State selections - East Idaho News

D 5-6 players shutout in 6A softball All-State selectionsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams were the lone District-5-6 representative at this year’s 6A Softball State Championships.
The Rams, who opened the tournament with an upset victory over eventual state runner-up Mountain View High School, did no play for a trophy though, suffering losses to Owyhee and Timberline high schools.
Highland and their fellow District 5-6 6A teams — Madison, Thunder Ridge and Rigby — were also left without any All-State nods.
All-State selections, which are published by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by the classification’s coaches.
Here are the 6A softball All-State selections:
Player of the Year
P/1B: Delaney Wright, Timberline senior
Coach of the Year
Kylie Orr, Mountain View
First-Team All-State
SS: McKena Chavez, Capital senior
P/RF: Hailey Brennan, Owyhee sophomore
C/CF: McKenna Schab, Owyhee senior
P/3B: Grace Brooks, Owyhee senior
P/DH: Peyton Bargen, Eagle junior
SS: Danica Quinn, Rocky Mountain senior
SS: Layla Gugino, Lake City senior
P/CF: Hailey Brock, Owyhee, freshman
2B/Util: Cali Moorhouse, Centennial junior
P/2B: Jenna Davenport, Coeur d’Alene sophomore
LF/CF: Audrey McKibben, Capital senior