Death of 2-year-old under investigation following incident in Utah - East Idaho News

CHRISTMAS MEADOWS, Utah (KSL.com) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old who had been reported missing in the Christmas Meadows area Saturday and was found a short time later.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received the report of the missing child Saturday morning. The child was located by law enforcement and airlifted to a hospital in Wyoming, then to a Salt Lake-area hospital, where the child later died, the press release said.

A family member was also taken to the hospital for a separate medical concern not believed to be directly related to the child’s condition, the release added.

No other details were released.