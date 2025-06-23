Deputies investigating shooting in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are on the scene of a shooting on West River Road near the boat ramp in Bonneville County.

The call came in around 7:15 a.m. Monday. One person has been taken to the hospital, according to Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell.

North River Road is closed between 81st North and 113th North while deputies conduct their investigation.

Lovell says there is no known threat to the community.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will update this story as we learn more information.