Fire burning along I-15 in Clark County - East Idaho News

SPENCER — Firefighters are currently fighting a brush fire near I-15 in Clark County.

It started around 5:30 p.m. when part of a pickup truck pulling a trailer caught on fire at mile post 179.5 in Spencer.

A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy and fire crews responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to two acres, according to Clark County Sheriff Mark McClure.

Multiple agencies, including the BLM, US Forest Service, Rangeland Fire Protection Association, West Jefferson, Hamer and Dubois, are fighting the fire.

McClure says no homes or structures were believed to be around 80% contained as of 7:15 p.m. Sunday. They hope to have the fire out within a few hours.

Traffic on I-15 in the area is down to one lane. Drivers are urged to use caution.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more information.