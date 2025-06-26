Grosjean deals Chukars to seventh straight win in western Colorado - East Idaho News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Idaho Falls Chukars continue to establish dominance in Colorado, winning their seventh in as many games at Grand Junction’s Suplizio Field on Wednesday.

As they have in each of their ace’s starts, the Chukars (21-10) leaned on Gary Grosjean, who gave them 7 strong innings in an eventual 14-4 victory over the Jackalopes (12-19).

Grosjean (W, 7-0) increased his league-leading win total and has now been credited with the win in each of his seven appearances. The right-hander’s latest gem saw him hold Grand Junction to seven hits and four runs, while striking out eight.

Austyn Coleman recorded the final six outs to make the stellar start stand up.

As has been the case much of the season, the Idaho Falls offense came, in large part, by way of the long ball. With four more homers Wednesday, the Chukars increased their league-leading team total to 61 — the Missoula PaddleHeads are second, with 56, and the only other team with more than 46 team homers.

Spencer Rich (10), Jacob Shanks(6), Chase Hanson (1) and Thomas McCaffrey (4) did the honors this time around.

Rich, who is tied for the fourth-highest home run total in the Pioneer Baseball league (Missoula’s Roberto Pena leads with 17), added game-highs in hits (4), RBIs (4) and runs scored (3).

The Chukars answered a Jackalopes run in the bottom of the first with a six-run second. With five more in the second, Idaho Falls snatched control of the game and rode that control to the finish line.

They will look to move to 8-0 in Grand Junction Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Missoula PaddleHeads (22-9)

2. Oakland Ballers (22-10)

3. Idaho Falls Chukars (21-10)

4. Rocky Mountain Vibes (20-10)

5. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (20-11)

6. Boise Hawks (20-12)

7. Ogden Raptors (17-15)

8. Billings Mustangs (13-18)

9. Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-19)

10. Glacier Range Riders (12-20)

11. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-26)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (4-28)