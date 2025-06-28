Hemmerling, Rich guide Chukars to fourth straight win - East Idaho News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Idaho Falls Chukars made it four wins in a row — and nine in as many games against the Jackalopes — at Suplizio Field Friday night.

The Chukars (23-10) got a solid start from Nathan Hemmerling and a five-RBI performance from Spencer Rich to snatch a 16-3 victory over the Jackalopes (12-21).

Idaho Falls grabbed an immediate lead when Rich (11) and Simon Baumgardt (10) homered in a six-run top of the first. That was more than enough support for Hemmerling (W, 4-0), who held Grand Junction to five hits and two runs across his 6 innings of work.

Still, the Chukars added on.

Rich added onto his three-run homer with a two-run single in the fourth. But it was the seventh inning when the wheels fell off for the Jackalopes pitching staff.

Two Grand Junction pitchers issued seven free passes in the seventh frame alone — five walks and two bit batsmen — leading to another six-run inning for the Chukars.

Rich finished with a game-high five RBIs. Thomas McCaffrey added a game-high four hits.

The Chukars and Jackalopes will play a doubleheader Saturday — one a makeup game from a weather cancellation earlier this month — with the first game slated to start at 4:30 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Missoula PaddleHeads (25-9)

2. Oakland Ballers (24-10)

3. Idaho Falls Chukars (23-10)

4. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (22-11)

5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (20-12)

6. Boise Hawks (20-14)

7. Ogden Raptors (19-15)

8. Billings Mustangs (13-21)

9. Grand Junction Jackalopes (12-21)

10. Glacier Range Riders (12-22)

11. Great Falls Voyagers (6-28)

12. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-28)