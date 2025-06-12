Identity released of man who died in Ucon rollover crash - East Idaho News

UCON — A man who died due to injuries sustained during a rollover crash has been identified.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez has identified the man as 76-year-old Allan Daugaard of Box Elder, South Dakota.

RELATED | Man dies after Ucon rollover crash on US-20

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, a single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:28 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 316, east of Ucon.

Daugaard was driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue westbound on US-20 when it went off the right shoulder and struck a tree.

Daugaard died at the scene, and his passenger, a 72-year-old woman, also of Box Elder, South Dakota, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital in Idaho Falls. Both occupants were wearing seat belts, and the airbags deployed.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.