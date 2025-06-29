Jackalopes take both ends of doubleheader from Chukars - East Idaho News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Idaho Falls Chukars entered Saturday riding a four-game winning streak, and finished it on a two-game losing skid.

The Chukars (23-12) claimed victory in their first nine games at Grand Junction’s Suplizio Field. But that dominance evaporated Saturday, taking with it the wind in the surging Chukars’ sails.

Idaho Falls fell to the Jackalopes (14-21) by scores of 18-5 and 11-10.

Game one was decided by a pair of errors, from Benjamin Rosengard and Simon Baumgardt, and an offensive lapse.

Fielding errors in the second and third innings led directly to 11 unearned runs and an early 14-0 hole. Playing a shortened seven-inning game, given the doubleheader, a comeback was a tall task. But the Chukars bats never made a real push, combining for just six hits on the afternoon.

Rosengard was responsible for two of those hits, including a solo homer in the seventh.

Game two unfolded in a similar fashion, with the Jackalopes grabbing a large early advantage, leaving the Chukars to chase.

The shorthanded Idaho pitching staff used five arms to complete six innings, allowing 11 hits, seven walks and 11 earned runs.

The Idaho Falls offense put together more rallies than they had in the first game, but it came up one hit short.

Jacob Jablonski, in his return from an injury, picked up a pair of hits, including a fifth-inning grand slam. Rosengard chipped in three hits, two runs and an RBI as the Chukars grabbed a 10-9 lead in the sixth. But Grand Junction answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half to reclaim the lead.

The Chukars will look to get back in the win column Sunday when they return to Suplizio Field for the series finale against the Jackalopes. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.

Current PBL standings

T1. Missoula PaddleHeads (25-10)

T1. Oakland Ballers (25-10)

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (22-11)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (23-12)

5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (20-12)

T6. Boise Hawks (20-15)

T6. Ogden Raptors (20-15)

T8. Billings Mustangs (14-21)

T8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (14-21)

10. Glacier Range Riders (12-23)

11. Great Falls Voyagers (7-28)

12. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-29)