Just a freshman, Soda Springs' Jayden Parker earned a runner-up medal at state and helped propel Cardinals to a team trophy - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS – Soda Springs golf coach Bob Jorgensen noted, that at first glance, Jayden Parker might not look intimidating when she gets ready to tee it up.

“She’s not a big monster power hitter,” he said. “But she stays out of trouble.”

Parker is “5-foot, maybe 100 pounds soaking wet,” Jorgensen said, but don’t be fooled, she can play.

Parker practically grew up at the Oregon Trail Country Club and has been playing competitively way before she joined the Soda Springs team this past season as a freshman.

Parker finished runner-up in her first 3A state tournament as a Cardinal this season and helped propel the team to a second-place finish.

She’s the EastIdahoSports.com Girls Golfer of the Year after earning the top state finish among area competitors.

“Her strong suit right at the moment is the mental side of the game,” Jorgensen said. “She responds well to pressure.”

Parker finished second in the district tournament to teammate Tara Vedder and both contributed at the state tournament with Vedder finishing tied for eighth.

Jorgensen noted that Parker may have found some motivation after the district tournament.

She’s had experience playing on the Idaho Junior Tour as well as numerous tournaments throughout the region.

But the state tournament was the first representing her school. She shot 82 on the first day and carded an 80 in the second round. Parker’s 80 was the best score of the day behind only champion Ashley Von Behren of Ambrose, who shot 76.

It was the program’s first state trophy in 16 years and Soda Springs’ best finish since 1999.

Jorgensen said he expects Parker to only get better with three years of high school competition yet to conquer.