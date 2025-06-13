Malad, North Fremont make up half of 3A First-Team All-State team selections - East Idaho News

Malad, North Fremont make up half of 3A First-Team All-State team selectionsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Seven of Malad High School’s eight senior softball players have been playing varsity ball since their freshman year — meaning they have played in four state championship games.
After winning banners at the end of their freshman and sophomore seasons, the senior Dragons finished as runners-up for the second time in a row, this year.
Three of those seniors — Riglee Peterson, Bostyn Combs and Brylee Oglesbee — have added All-State selections this year, joining teammate Aubrey Shulz and North Fremont Huskies Peyton Lenz and Grace Heiner.
All-State selections, which were published by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by the classification’s coaches.
Here are the 3A softball All-State selections:
Player of the Year
P/2B: Peyton Shook, Nampa Christian junior
Coach of the Year
Justin Shook, Nampa Christian
First-Team All-State
P/SS: Riglee Peterson, Malad senior
C/CF: Addison Gray, Nampa Christian junior
P/1B: Wesli Crockett, Parma junior
C/3B: Rilee Diffin, Orofino senior
P/SS: Brooklyn Roadenbaugh, Marsin junior
CF: Bostyn Combs, Malad senior
2B/LF: Brylee Oglesbee, Malad senior
P/SS: Breanna Comstock, Wendell junior
P: Peyton Lenz, North Fremont junior
SS/C: Grace Heiner, North Fremont senior
SS/RF: Aubrey Shulz, Malad junior
Second-Team All-State
1B: Analyse Durham, Melba junior
C/Util: Saige Wickel, Declo senior
SS/P: Ana Davis, Soda Springs sophomore
CF/P: Kinlea Cole, Parma freshman
2B: Addisyn Vanderwall, Grangeville junior
SS/3B: Livia Johnson, Orofino senior
CF: Landon Marsden, North Fremont junior
SS: Zaylee Neville, West Jefferson senior
P/RF: Liddia Gonzalez, Malad sophomore
C: Zoey Heffelfinger, Parma senior
P/SS: Abby Goodin, Soda Springs senior