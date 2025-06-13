Malad, North Fremont make up half of 3A First-Team All-State team selections - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Seven of Malad High School’s eight senior softball players have been playing varsity ball since their freshman year — meaning they have played in four state championship games.

After winning banners at the end of their freshman and sophomore seasons, the senior Dragons finished as runners-up for the second time in a row, this year.

Three of those seniors — Riglee Peterson, Bostyn Combs and Brylee Oglesbee — have added All-State selections this year, joining teammate Aubrey Shulz and North Fremont Huskies Peyton Lenz and Grace Heiner.

North Fremont junior Peyton Lenz | Courtesy photos

All-State selections, which were published by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by the classification’s coaches.

Here are the 3A softball All-State selections:

Player of the Year

P/2B: Peyton Shook, Nampa Christian junior

Coach of the Year

Justin Shook, Nampa Christian

First-Team All-State

P/SS: Riglee Peterson, Malad senior

C/CF: Addison Gray, Nampa Christian junior

P/1B: Wesli Crockett, Parma junior

C/3B: Rilee Diffin, Orofino senior

P/SS: Brooklyn Roadenbaugh, Marsin junior

CF: Bostyn Combs, Malad senior

2B/LF: Brylee Oglesbee, Malad senior

P/SS: Breanna Comstock, Wendell junior

P: Peyton Lenz, North Fremont junior

SS/C: Grace Heiner, North Fremont senior

SS/RF: Aubrey Shulz, Malad junior

Second-Team All-State

1B: Analyse Durham, Melba junior

C/Util: Saige Wickel, Declo senior

SS/P: Ana Davis, Soda Springs sophomore

CF/P: Kinlea Cole, Parma freshman

2B: Addisyn Vanderwall, Grangeville junior

SS/3B: Livia Johnson, Orofino senior

CF: Landon Marsden, North Fremont junior

SS: Zaylee Neville, West Jefferson senior

P/RF: Liddia Gonzalez, Malad sophomore

C: Zoey Heffelfinger, Parma senior

P/SS: Abby Goodin, Soda Springs senior