Man arrested on charges of child sexual assault at water park. Are there more victims? - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Meridian Police arrested a 40-year-old man Friday after reports that multiple children were sexually assaulted at Roaring Springs Waterpark at 400 W. Overland Road in Meridian, according to a Saturday news release.

Meridian Police responded at about 5:15 p.m. and took Bo Gene Crisp into custody on the scene after reports that he had touched a female child in the water park’s wave pool. Officers found during the investigation that two children could be victims and, based on surveillance video at Roaring Springs, possibly more who have not yet come forward.

Police transported Crisp to the Ada County Jail, where he was charged with lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17, according to the release.

“Around 4:30 p.m., Roaring Springs staff was alerted by guests to an individual who was acting inappropriately towards others,” according to a news release from Roaring Springs. “Management identified him and immediately escorted him out of the water park.”

The Meridian Police Department said that there may be other victims. The department requested that anyone who witnessed the incident or who believes their child may be a victim to reach out to the department at 208-888-6678.