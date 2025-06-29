Man flown to hospital, another taken by ambulance following crash involving semi near Jerome - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

JEROME — Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 3:10 p.m., on Saturday, on Highway 93 at milepost 64, north of Jerome.

A 2023 Jeep Renegade, driven by a 41-year-old male from Burley, was traveling northbound on Highway 93.

A 2005 Volkswagen Passat, driven by an 18-year-old male from Shoshone, and a 1994 Peterbilt semi tractor, driven by a 28-year-old male from Wendell, were traveling southbound. The Jeep Renegade attempted to overtake the semi when it collided with the semi-trailer and Volkswagen.

The driver of the Jeep Renegade was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.