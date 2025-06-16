Man who robbed bank and led police on high speed chase sentenced to prison - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

BOISE – Leon Jason Fortner, 57, of Boise, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison for bank robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced.

According to court records, on Aug. 20, 2024, Fortner entered the Chase Bank in Mountain Home carrying a backpack. He approached the teller station and told the teller that the backpack contained an explosive device. He then told both tellers to give him all their cash or he would detonate the device. The tellers complied by providing cash from the tills and Fortner then fled the bank and got into a nearby vehicle.

Law enforcement officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Fortner led them on a high-speed chase through Mountain Home and onto I-84. After a lengthy pursuit at high speeds, officers disabled Fortner’s vehicle and took him into custody. They discovered cash from the robbery in his pockets, and Fortner admitted that he robbed the bank. Officers later discovered that the backpack contained clothing and a water bottle, but no explosives.

“Mr. Fortner threatened the lives of bank employees and endangered the lives of law enforcement officers and motorists during his dangerous attempt to avoid capture.” Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott said. “Nine years in federal prison is an appropriate punishment for this crime. I am thankful for the efforts of the Mountain Home Police Department and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, which ensured that no one was injured by Mr. Fortner.”

U.S. District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also ordered Fortner to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Fortner pleaded guilty on Feb. 24.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the work of the Mountain Home Police Department, who investigated the case, as well as the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Office of Special Investigations and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from Mountain Home Air Force Base, and the Elmore County Prosecuting Attorney, all of whom provided valuable assistance during the investigation and prosecution.