Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi-truck on I-84 - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS — Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 184, east of Twin Falls.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to an ISP news release.

Troopers say a 63-year-old man from Eagan, Minnesota, was driving westbound on I-84 on a 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

A 26-year-old man from Burley was also driving westbound on I-84 in a 2025 Western Star semi-truck pulling two trailers.

The motorcycle struck the semi-truck as traffic slowed. The rider of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, according to ISP.

The westbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for approximately one hour to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

The crash remains under investigation.