NBA draft: A look at the prospects at No. 5 for the Utah Jazz - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — This week was supposed to be easy for the Utah Jazz.

A season’s worth of losing was designed to land the franchise’s next great player — the one who could finally kickstart what has felt like a meandering rebuild.

Landing the No. 1 pick would have made that simple; but at No. 5, things get a little trickier.

“We’re going to be a great player if we draft at No. 5,” team owner Ryan Smith said. “I think that’s kind of missed in all this. As disappointed as everyone was not to get the No. 1 pick, I think maybe something that isn’t talked about enough is the talent that’s in this draft.”

Here’s a look at some of the talent that may be there at No. 5 when the Jazz draft this week.

Ace Bailey, Wing, Rutgers

If you’re looking to take a swing at a star, Bailey might be the guy.

His pull-up game was elite at Rutgers despite some questionable (at best) shot selection. His advanced footwork and multiple combo moves allowed him to create space to get shots up.

But he didn’t need much of it.

Bailey was one of the best tough-shot makers in college basketball. His high release and great balance on his shots made it really tough on defenders. He also shot 39% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, showing he doesn’t need the ball to be effective.

“KD (Kevin Durant), Paul George, Jayson Tatum and T Mac (Tracy McGrady),” Bailey said, when asked who he models his game after. “But I can see some Melo (Carmelo Anthony) in me, too. We all do the same thing for when we create shots. I mean, we can shoot over defenders, we create our own space and stuff like that.”

So … what’s the catch?

Bailey was already one of the most polarizing players in the draft. Now? Oooh boy.

He still hasn’t worked out for any NBA teams, sparking speculation that his camp is trying to engineer a fall down the board to a preferred destination.

It’s an odd strategy that has left a bad taste in the mouths of NBA decision-makers.

Our take: Bailey appears to have received some bad advice — advice that could cost him millions if he slips from No. 3 to No. 6 — and that’s hard to hold that against him (he’s still just 18).

You may be able to say the same thing about his game, too (We’re going with the glass half-full approach here).

His shot diet was brutal — lots of long, contested midrange pull-ups. He rarely attacked the rim despite his length and bounce. His decision-making was shaky, and he lacked effort on the defensive end. In short, he didn’t maximize his tools.

Was that coaching? Poor spacing? Or something riskier?

He could end up being the second-best player in the draft — or he could get a GM fired. But for a team like the Jazz, who is still looking for a blue-chip cornerstone, he might be worth the risk.

“Blessed just to hear my name if I go one, or if I go six,” he said when asked about potentially being drafted by the Jazz. “Just to hear my name being called is a blessing.”

VJ Edgecombe, Guard, Baylor

While Bailey is considered dangerous, Edgecombe might be one of the safest prospects on the board.

He might not have Bailey’s ceiling, but his mix of athleticism, motor, and versatility gives him a higher floor. He’s a high-flyer, a capable shooter, and a multi-positional defender.

That reliability is a big reason why he’s risen up draft boards — and why he’s now in play as high as No. 3.

At Baylor, he was a strong on-ball defender, cutting off drives and consistently beating ball handlers to spots. He got over screens, used his hands well, and was comfortable switching and in zone.

He dove on the floor for loose balls and didn’t quit on plays. He was the rare top prospect who also wanted to be seen as an energy-type player.

That athleticism popped on the offensive end, too, where he was always a threat to deliver a highlight-reel finish.

His shot improved over the season, too. He shot 39% from 3-point range during conference play on nearly five attempts per game — mostly catch-and-shoots, but with flashes of pull-up potential.

So what’s not to like?

At 6-foot-4, he doesn’t have the size of a wing, but doesn’t quite have the handle to be a lead guard.

He struggled with double-teams at Baylor and wasn’t much of a shot creator. He also wasn’t great with his left hand, which is where most of his misses came from around the rim.

He might not ever project to be a true star, but you can probably pencil him in being a top-50 player — and one that can really impact winning.

Tre Johnson, Guard, Texas

Johnson will enter the NBA with a bona fide NBA skill: shooting. He hit nearly 40% from 3-point range as a freshman, and did it in every situation.

In transition? 44%.

Catch-and-shoot? 41%.

Pull-ups? 38%.

His shot looks the part, too — great balance, the same form every time, simple mechanics. That shooting will translate to the league.

He also showed signs of a being playmaker (not much, but enough to feel OK about that part of his game) as the season progressed.

Anything concerning?

Johnson’s biggest issue is his ability to get to and finish around the rim; he’s not very strong or very explosive. He took just two attempts per game at the rim and made under 50% of his shots around the basket.

The lack of true drive game limits his potential as a playmaker, too; and if he can’t figure that out, his ceiling shrinks considerably.

Defensively, Johnson was a bit indecisive at Texas. He wasn’t a glaring negative, most times; he was just kind of … there. He was often in the right spot, just didn’t do much after that.

That, again, was mostly a strength issue.

Still, he can flat-out shoot, and that’s a pretty good place to start.

Kon Knueppel, Wing, Duke

Like Johnson, Knueppel is one of the best shooters in the draft. He hit 41% of his 3-pointers as a freshman, including 43% on catch-and-shoots, and he’s good at finding those shots.

Knueppel was elite at coming off screens (he hit 38% of his 3s coming off screens) and relocating around the perimeter to free himself up for clean looks.

That shooting prowess, combined with the ability to consistently make basic reads, has some excited about what he may become at the next level with NBA spacing.

He was good as a pick-and-roll ball handler at Duke, especially when he got into the second level of the defense. When he got inside, he had a feel of where the defense was tilting.

Any reason not to pick him?

Most of the concerns surrounding Knueppel’s game are based on his athleticism. He has very little vertical burst, he’s not explosive off the dribble, and feels heavy-footed defensively.

Will he be able to maintain an advantage against faster players? Will he be swallowed up at the rim against NBA shot blockers? Can he survive defensively against the elite wings of the league?

Those are legitimate questions.

But his year at Duke showed he is much more than a shooter, too.

Jeremiah Fears, Guard, Oklahoma

Fears was one of the youngest freshmen in college basketball, and yet he was still asked to do more than just about anyone else.

He led Oklahoma in scoring (17.1 PPG) and assists (4.1 APG) with the highest usage rate among freshmen.

His burst was elite at Oklahoma — he was one of the quickest players in the class — and he constantly got into the paint. Once there, he showed he can change speeds and keep defenders off balance.

There are a lot of ifs, though.

If he becomes a more consistent shooter (he was 28% from 3-point range) …

If he can be a better playmaker …

If he can stay in control at full speed …

If he can get stronger …

But if it all clicks, he has the makings of a lead guard.