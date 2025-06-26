NFL suspends Justin Tucker for first 10 weeks of the season for violating personal conduct policy - East Idaho News

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the season on Thursday for violating its personal conduct policy.

The suspension takes effect on Aug. 26, which is roster cutdown day, and Tucker is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11. Tucker remains free to try out with and sign with a team. If he is signed, he can attend training camp and participate in preseason games. If he remains without a team, he can still serve the suspension and return in November.

The 35-year-old became a free agent after the Ravens released him last month in the aftermath of reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists. Tucker has maintained he did not act inappropriately while receiving professional treatment.

A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has played his entire 13-year career with Baltimore. He is considered one of the best kickers in NFL history, although 2024 was his worst season.

The Baltimore Banner since January has reported that more than a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior.

A message seeking comment was left with Tucker’s publicist Thursday.

Tucker’s ban was similar to the one received by Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was suspended by the NFL for the first 11 games of the 2022 season. He was accused by more than two dozen women of sexually assaulting and harassing them during massage therapy sessions in Houston, when he played for the Texans. Two grand juries declined to indict him.

Watson initially was suspended for six games by a disciplinary officer. The NFL sought a minimum one-year suspension. A settlement was reached after the league appealed the initial ruling.

After the Ravens cut Tucker, coach John Harbaugh said the decision-making process was “complex” and indicated the team had been concerned about a possible suspension.

“I think if you step back and take a look at all the issues and all the ramifications, you can understand that we’ve got to get our football team ready, and we’ve got to have a kicker ready to go,” Harbaugh said late last month. “That was the move that we decided to make.”