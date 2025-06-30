Officials identify two men killed in separate Madison County crashes over the weekend - East Idaho News

MADISON COUNTY — Madison County officials have released the names of the two individuals who died Sunday in separate fatal accidents.

Motorcycle Crash

Madison County Coroner Sam Butikofer identified the 23-year-old from Rigby as Brody Garner, who died early Sunday morning.

According to an Idaho State Police news release, Garner was driving a 2025 Kawasaki EX500 westbound on 7800 South at around 1 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.

Garner was wearing a helmet, but he died at the scene.

Idaho State Police was aided by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire and EMS, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Air Idaho.

Rollover Crash

A news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver in the fatal crash on Idaho Highway 33 as Thomas Ray Archibald, 69, of Rexburg.

According to the news release, the crash occurred at around noon Sunday, when deputies were dispatched to a crash near the Sportsman’s Gun Range on ID-33.

Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that a truck with a trailer was turning south on East Butte Road when a vehicle driven by Archibald attempted to pass the truck unsuccessfully.

Archibald’s vehicle collided with a truck, which caused it to leave the roadway and roll into a ditch.

“Bystanders and deputies initiated CPR on the driver of the second vehicle until emergency medical services arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver was later pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release states.

The crash is still under investigation.