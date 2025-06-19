 Ogden Raptors rally late to beat Chukars 9-6 - East Idaho News
Chukars

Wed

Ogden Raptors

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

6

Chukars

Tue

Ogden Raptors

10

@Idaho Falls Chukars

2

Chukars

Sun

Idaho Falls Chukars

4

@Boise Hawks

16

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

6

@Boise Hawks

4

Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

4

@Boise Hawks

6

Chukars

Jun 12

Boise Hawks

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

23

Chukars

Jun 11

Boise Hawks

5

@Idaho Falls Chukars

3

Chukars

Jun 10

Boise Hawks

19

@Idaho Falls Chukars

24

Chukars baseball

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho Falls Chukars
DAHO FALLS – The Chukars had a 5-0 lead in Wednesday’s game with Ogden, but the Raptors finished strong for a 9-6 win.

The Raptors scored eight runs over the final three innings to run the Chukars’ losing streak to three games and drop Idaho Falls to a half game behind the Missoula Paddleheads and the Oakland Ballers in the Pioneer League standings.

Nathan Hemmerling had a strong start for the Chukars, giving up just one run in six innings, but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.

Third baseman Simon Baumgardt hit a grand slam in the third inning to stake Idaho Falls to the early lead, but the Raptors chipped away and Elliot Good’s two-run homer in the eighth gave Ogden a 6-5 lead.

The Chukars (17-8) did tie the game in the bottom of the inning, but the Raptors (13-13) added three runs in the top of the ninth for the win.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

