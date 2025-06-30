Plane crashed into the Palisades Reservoir; pilot uninjured in the crash - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — A plane crashed into the Palisades Reservoir Monday morning. The pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell told EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred at around 11:11 a.m., when the pilot was attempting to land at the Alpine Airport in Alpine, Wyoming.

Lovell said a community member in a boat got to the scene of the crash and picked up the pilot. He said the pilot was taken to Star Valley Health in Alpine with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pilot told deputies he was attempting to land at the airport, undershot the runway, and could not maintain enough air speed before hitting the water.

Deputies are working with the FAA and NTSB on the investigation, and the removal of the plane will take place sometime in the next day or so. Deputies are asking boaters to stay clear of the plane and the immediate area around it until it can be safely removed.

This is the second crash since 2024 involving an aircraft near the Palisades Reservoir to occur during the week of the Fourth of July.

RELATED | Emergency crews responding to plane crash at Palisades Reservoir

RELATED | Pilot who died after plane crash at Palisades Reservoir has been identified