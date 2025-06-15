Public asked to submit photos to be featured inside the USS IDAHO - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Public Television.

BOISE — In partnership with Idaho Public Television, the USS IDAHO Commissioning Committee is sponsoring a photography contest to decorate the interior of a future submarine.

Given that the namesake of the vessel is Idaho, the committee wants the interior of the submarine to reflect the beauty, culture and spirit of the Gem State for the crew and their visitors.

“You have a unique opportunity to share your photography with the world on a ship named for Idaho, as an act of service, patriotism and gratitude to the men and women who serve our country,” the commissioning committee said in a news release.

The future USS IDAHO SSN 799 is a Virginia-class, nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine currently under construction in Groton, Connecticut. The submarine is scheduled to be commissioned in 2026. Once commissioned, the ship will sail the world for the next 30+ years, pulling into numerous ports and hosting heads of state and dignitaries.

The USS IDAHO Commissioning Committee is seeking digital photographic submissions to help our effort to improve the ship’s interior aesthetics.

From the digital submissions, the committee will select:

200 to 300 photographs to be used in an electronic “Here We Have Idaho”-themed video presentation for the enjoyment of the crew and visitors on monitors throughout the ship.

Approximately 20 to 30 photographs to be printed and physically mounted either in frames or as vinyl murals in the ship’s interior.

Photographs used electronically and mounted physically will credit the photographer and very briefly name the area of Idaho or landmark shown.

Other specific opportunities include:

One large mural (approx. 5 ft tall x 18 ft long)

Two smaller murals (approx. 3 ft tall x 10 ft long)

20 to 30 framed pieces in various sizes

Photos will be accepted from Monday, May 26, through Thursday, July 31. To learn more, read complete contest rules, and submit your photos, go to the USS IDAHO Commissioning Committee website at ussidahocommittee.org/photo-contest.