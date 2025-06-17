Repaving project begins on I-15 in Blackfoot Tuesday - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – Drivers on Interstate 15 in Blackfoot may experience delays in the coming weeks as a repaving project begins Tuesday.

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin repaving the southbound lanes of the interstate from the Rose/Firth Exit 98 to one mile north of West Blackfoot Exit 93. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and moved over to the northbound side of I-15.

The project will reconstruct the road to address rutting and potholes. Work is anticipated to be completed in mid-August. The northbound lanes were similarly repaved last year.

Motorists should carefully follow signs and posted speed limits while traveling through the construction area and are encouraged to use 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep track of project detours.