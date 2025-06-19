Rigby woman dies after falling into Snake River in Wyoming - East Idaho News

STAR VALLEY (SVI News) — The body of an elderly woman from Rigby was recovered by Star Valley Search & Rescue Wednesday afternoon after she fell into the Snake River.

Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the woman, identified as Joyce Balls, 89, fell over the lookout at Big Kahuna while on a picnic with family. Star Valley Search & Rescue responded to the scene.

Balls’ body was recovered down river after being found by a drone.

“This was truly a tragic accident and a reminder just how unforgiving the river can be,” Star Valley Search & Rescue said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

This was the second time Star Valley Search & Rescue has been recently dispatched to the scene of a drowning victim.

Last week, SVS&R recovered the body of an elderly man from Afton after he drowned in Swift Creek east of Afton.