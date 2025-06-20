State runners-up from Malad dominate 3A D5 All-Conference selections - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — It should surprise no one that Malad’s Riglee Peterson, who finished the season with a .575 batting average and 12 homers to go with a 1.875 ERA and 145 strikeouts from the circle, has been named the 3A South East Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

The book can now be closed on Peterson’s historic high school career, which included four conference Player of the Year selections. But she is far from the lone Dragon to be selected amongst the conference’s top performers.

All-Conference teams are voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Riglee Peterson pitches during Malad’s state championship game loss to Nampa Christian. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Here is the complete list of 3A District 5 All-Conference selections.

Player of the Year

Riglee Peterson, Malad

Pitcher of the Year

Breanna Comstock, Wendell

Catcher of the Year

Saige Wickel, Declo

Offensive Player of the Year

Brylee Oglesbee, Malad

Defensive Player of the Year

Logan Maroney, Malad

Coach of the Year

Bri Adams, Malad

First-Team All-Conference

Pitcher: Liddia Gonzalez, Malad

Infield: Aubrey Schultz, Malad

Infield: Teagan Wickel, Declo

Infield: Aiyana Davis, Soda Springs

Infield: Jace Olmos, Wendell

Outfield: Bostyn Combs, Malad

Outfield: Hadlee Summers, Malad

Outfield: Amerie Ewell, Malad

Second-Team All-Conference

Pitcher: Makendrie Harris, Declo

Infield: Aspen Davis, Soda Springs

Infield: Abby Goodwin, Soda Springs

Infield: Halle Wade, West Side

Infield: Audra Bunn, Wendell

Outfield: Sarah Toone, Malad

Outfield: Annabelle McRoberts, Wendell

Outfield: Macie Bird, Wendell

Honorable Mention

Halle Taylor, West Side

Kenadi Young, Wendell

Tylee Venable, Malad

Sophie Mattix, Wendell

Kymbree Koyle, Declo

Brynlee Hemmert, Soda Springs

Jillian Waechtler, West Side

Emily Thornock, Soda Springs