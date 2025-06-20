 State runners-up from Malad dominate 3A D5 All-Conference selections - East Idaho News
All-conference softball

State runners-up from Malad dominate 3A D5 All-Conference selections

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Malad softball
Malad High School head softball coach Bri Adams, the South East Idaho 3A All-Conference Coach of the Year, talks with Dragons players, including All-Conference First-Teamers Aubrey Schulz (10) and Hadlee Summers (1). | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — It should surprise no one that Malad’s Riglee Peterson, who finished the season with a .575 batting average and 12 homers to go with a 1.875 ERA and 145 strikeouts from the circle, has been named the 3A South East Idaho Conference Player of the Year.

The book can now be closed on Peterson’s historic high school career, which included four conference Player of the Year selections. But she is far from the lone Dragon to be selected amongst the conference’s top performers.

All-Conference teams are voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Malad softball, Riglee Peterson
Riglee Peterson pitches during Malad’s state championship game loss to Nampa Christian. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Here is the complete list of 3A District 5 All-Conference selections.

Player of the Year
Riglee Peterson, Malad

Pitcher of the Year
Breanna Comstock, Wendell

Catcher of the Year
Saige Wickel, Declo

Offensive Player of the Year
Brylee Oglesbee, Malad

Defensive Player of the Year
Logan Maroney, Malad

Coach of the Year
Bri Adams, Malad

First-Team All-Conference
Pitcher: Liddia Gonzalez, Malad
Infield: Aubrey Schultz, Malad
Infield: Teagan Wickel, Declo
Infield: Aiyana Davis, Soda Springs
Infield: Jace Olmos, Wendell
Outfield: Bostyn Combs, Malad
Outfield: Hadlee Summers, Malad
Outfield: Amerie Ewell, Malad

Second-Team All-Conference
Pitcher: Makendrie Harris, Declo
Infield: Aspen Davis, Soda Springs
Infield: Abby Goodwin, Soda Springs
Infield: Halle Wade, West Side
Infield: Audra Bunn, Wendell
Outfield: Sarah Toone, Malad
Outfield: Annabelle McRoberts, Wendell
Outfield: Macie Bird, Wendell

Honorable Mention
Halle Taylor, West Side
Kenadi Young, Wendell
Tylee Venable, Malad
Sophie Mattix, Wendell
Kymbree Koyle, Declo
Brynlee Hemmert, Soda Springs
Jillian Waechtler, West Side
Emily Thornock, Soda Springs

