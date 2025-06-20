State runners-up from Malad dominate 3A D5 All-Conference selections - East Idaho News

State runners-up from Malad dominate 3A D5 All-Conference selectionsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — It should surprise no one that Malad’s Riglee Peterson, who finished the season with a .575 batting average and 12 homers to go with a 1.875 ERA and 145 strikeouts from the circle, has been named the 3A South East Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
The book can now be closed on Peterson’s historic high school career, which included four conference Player of the Year selections. But she is far from the lone Dragon to be selected amongst the conference’s top performers.
All-Conference teams are voted on by the conference’s coaches.
Here is the complete list of 3A District 5 All-Conference selections.
Player of the Year
Riglee Peterson, Malad
Pitcher of the Year
Breanna Comstock, Wendell
Catcher of the Year
Saige Wickel, Declo
Offensive Player of the Year
Brylee Oglesbee, Malad
Defensive Player of the Year
Logan Maroney, Malad
Coach of the Year
Bri Adams, Malad
First-Team All-Conference
Pitcher: Liddia Gonzalez, Malad
Infield: Aubrey Schultz, Malad
Infield: Teagan Wickel, Declo
Infield: Aiyana Davis, Soda Springs
Infield: Jace Olmos, Wendell
Outfield: Bostyn Combs, Malad
Outfield: Hadlee Summers, Malad
Outfield: Amerie Ewell, Malad
Second-Team All-Conference
Pitcher: Makendrie Harris, Declo
Infield: Aspen Davis, Soda Springs
Infield: Abby Goodwin, Soda Springs
Infield: Halle Wade, West Side
Infield: Audra Bunn, Wendell
Outfield: Sarah Toone, Malad
Outfield: Annabelle McRoberts, Wendell
Outfield: Macie Bird, Wendell
Honorable Mention
Halle Taylor, West Side
Kenadi Young, Wendell
Tylee Venable, Malad
Sophie Mattix, Wendell
Kymbree Koyle, Declo
Brynlee Hemmert, Soda Springs
Jillian Waechtler, West Side
Emily Thornock, Soda Springs