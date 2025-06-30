Sunday evening wildfire in Clark County now out - East Idaho News

SPENCER — A fast-moving brush fire that started Sunday evening near milepost 179.5 on Interstate 15 has been fully extinguished, according to Clark County Sheriff Mark McClure.

The fire began around 5:30 p.m. when a truck and camper caught fire, ultimately burning both to the ground. The flames quickly spread to the west side of the interstate, eventually consuming approximately 100 acres of land.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies — including the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Rangeland Fire Protection Association, and the West Jefferson, Hamer, and Dubois fire departments — worked together to battle the blaze.

McClure said bulldozers were used to construct a containment line between I-15 and Old Highway 91, giving crews the upper hand.

By 7:15 p.m., officials reported the fire was about 80% contained, and it was completely out by 8:30 p.m. that night.

“The fire was pretty cut and dried,” McClure told EastIdahoNews.com. “The guys did a great job getting it contained. No homes or structures were damaged, and there were no injuries.”

The cause of the vehicle-camper fire remains under investigation.