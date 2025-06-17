Suspect in custody after woman in distress walks into business and asks for help - East Idaho News

IDAHO COUNTY — A woman who reported being drugged and kidnapped was safely recovered early Tuesday morning and a man is now in custody.

The situation began around 4 a.m. when the woman entered a business in Idaho County and told a cashier she needed help before quickly leaving the scene, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Authorities were alerted and deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, along with an Idaho State Police trooper who was nearby, quickly located the woman.

“The trooper engaged with the woman and provided her with advice on how to escape what she described as a dangerous situation,” the news release says. “During the initial investigation, the woman reported that she had been drugged and transported from Oregon by a male suspect who resides locally. She indicated she had been held against her will at a residence in the area.”

The ISP SWAT team located the alleged abductor and he was taken into custody without incident. Officials say the woman is now safe, and the investigation remains active.

“This was a strong example of what can happen when agencies work together quickly and effectively,” said ISP Lieutenant Darren Gilbertson. “The safety of the victim was our top priority, and we’re proud of how all the involved personnel responded.”

Police say they are withholding additional details “to protect the integrity of the investigation.”