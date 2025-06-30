Teen runaway arrested after crime spree in Idaho and Wyoming - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, June 29, at 7:12 a.m., Jefferson County Dispatch received a report of a juvenile runaway near 3100 East and 650 North in Menan. The 15-year-old male was visiting the area from Canada and was last seen walking South on 3100 East the evening before.

At 7:37 a.m., dispatch received a report of a stolen pickup with a 16-foot ATV trailer attached, approximately one mile away. Jefferson County deputies continued searching the area, and the juvenile and vehicle were entered into NCIC, the National Crime Information Center.

At 10:48 am, the juvenile was located in Lincoln County, Wyoming, after crashing a stolen Volkswagen Jetta.

Deputies learned that after stealing the pickup in Jefferson County, the juvenile broke into a car dealership in Afton, Wyoming, and stole a BMW. That vehicle was subsequently crashed in Bear Lake County. The juvenile walked away, stealing the Volkswagen Jetta in Bear Lake County, Idaho. He then traveled to Lincoln County, Wyoming, crashing the Jetta and was located by Lincoln County, Wyoming, deputies.

The juvenile is being held in Lincoln County, Wyoming. He is being charged with felony burglary, felony vehicle theft, felony property destruction and felony possession of stolen property in Lincoln County. Charges of grand theft out of Bear Lake and Jefferson counties. Damages caused are estimated to be $100,000.

At this time, the 16-foot ATV trailer has not been located. It came off the pickup between Menan, Idaho, and Afton, Wyoming. The trailer did not have license plates at the time of the theft. If the trailer is located, please contact Jefferson County Dispatch at (208) 745-9210, option 7.