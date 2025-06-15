Teenager killed in northern Idaho crash - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

PLUMMER — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 10:24 a.m. on June 13 near milepost 394 on Highway 95 in Benewah County, south of Plummer.

A white 2013 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound when the driver lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The vehicle was occupied by a 17-year-old female from Plummer. The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.

Assisting agencies included the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office, Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police Department, and Gateway Fire.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.