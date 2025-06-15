 Teenager killed in northern Idaho crash - East Idaho News
Daybell trial: Latest updates & video
FATAL CRASH

Teenager killed in northern Idaho crash

  Published at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

An ambulance races to respond to the scene of an emergency.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

PLUMMER — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 10:24 a.m. on June 13 near milepost 394 on Highway 95 in Benewah County, south of Plummer.

A white 2013 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound when the driver lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The vehicle was occupied by a 17-year-old female from Plummer. The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.

Assisting agencies included the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office, Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police Department, and Gateway Fire.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION