Teton's Gracie Kincaid makes 4A softball All-State First Team dominated by champs Cole Valley Christian; several local girls named Second-Teamers - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Three eastern Idaho teams qualified for the 2025 Softball State Championships. While none of them earned a trophy, only the Teton Timberwolves left Nampa with a tourney win.
Teton High School senior shortstop Gracie Kincaid was the driving force of the Timberwolves’ success, finishing the season with a .528 batting average and 39 stolen bases.
Kincaid is lone District 5-6 representative on the 4A softball All-State roster — a roster dominated by state champ Cole Valley Christian and state runner-up Kimberly.
All-State selections, which are published by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by the classification’s coaches.
Here are the 4A softball All-State selections:
Player of the Year
P/1B: Mallory Kelsey, Kimberly senior
Coach of the Year
Ryan Crosby, Cole Valley Christian
First-Team All-State
3B/P: Lauren Colson, Cole Valley Christian sophomore
SS: Lola Crosby, Cole Valley Christian senior
2B: Abbie English, Cole Valley Christian junior
1B: Ellie Shirts, Weiser junior
P: Karlie Barnum, Cole Valley Christian senior
1B: Addi Cann, Kimberly sophomore
C: Emma Chavez, Kimberly sophomore
SS/3B: Jaci Cowger, Kimberly senior
P: Madi Janicek, Wieser junior
CF/P: Jaelynn Patton, Gooding sophomore
SS/P: Gracie Kincaid, Teton senior
Second-Team All-State
2B/CF: Madi Trappen, Kimberly junior
RF/CF: Brooklyn VerWey, Kimberly freshman
P/SS: Olivia Rogers, Gooding freshman
C: Bennett Torres, Weiser senior
SS/3B: Jenna Ambrose, Buhl senior
P/1B: Shae Jones, Timberlake freshman
SS: Alli Navarrete, Weiser freshman
P/CF: Ashlynn Harris, Sugar-Salem senior
3B/1B: Mady Morris, Gooding senior
3B/P: Kambry Bartholick, Sugar-Salem junior
C: Leah Lehmann: South Fremont junior