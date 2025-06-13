Teton's Gracie Kincaid makes 4A softball All-State First Team dominated by champs Cole Valley Christian; several local girls named Second-Teamers - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Three eastern Idaho teams qualified for the 2025 Softball State Championships. While none of them earned a trophy, only the Teton Timberwolves left Nampa with a tourney win.

Teton High School senior shortstop Gracie Kincaid was the driving force of the Timberwolves’ success, finishing the season with a .528 batting average and 39 stolen bases.

Kincaid is lone District 5-6 representative on the 4A softball All-State roster — a roster dominated by state champ Cole Valley Christian and state runner-up Kimberly.

All-State selections, which are published by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by the classification’s coaches.

Here are the 4A softball All-State selections:

Player of the Year

P/1B: Mallory Kelsey, Kimberly senior

Coach of the Year

Ryan Crosby, Cole Valley Christian

First-Team All-State

3B/P: Lauren Colson, Cole Valley Christian sophomore

SS: Lola Crosby, Cole Valley Christian senior

2B: Abbie English, Cole Valley Christian junior

1B: Ellie Shirts, Weiser junior

P: Karlie Barnum, Cole Valley Christian senior

1B: Addi Cann, Kimberly sophomore

C: Emma Chavez, Kimberly sophomore

SS/3B: Jaci Cowger, Kimberly senior

P: Madi Janicek, Wieser junior

CF/P: Jaelynn Patton, Gooding sophomore

SS/P: Gracie Kincaid, Teton senior

Second-Team All-State

2B/CF: Madi Trappen, Kimberly junior

RF/CF: Brooklyn VerWey, Kimberly freshman

P/SS: Olivia Rogers, Gooding freshman

C: Bennett Torres, Weiser senior

SS/3B: Jenna Ambrose, Buhl senior

P/1B: Shae Jones, Timberlake freshman

SS: Alli Navarrete, Weiser freshman

P/CF: Ashlynn Harris, Sugar-Salem senior

3B/1B: Mady Morris, Gooding senior

3B/P: Kambry Bartholick, Sugar-Salem junior

C: Leah Lehmann: South Fremont junior