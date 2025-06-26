Utah couple charged with abusing special needs toddler - East Idaho News

TREMONTON, Utah (KSL.com) — A couple is facing criminal charges accusing them of abusing a 3-year-old girl with special needs, including strapping her to a bed so she couldn’t get out.

Gaige Tobler, 22, of Tremonton, and Avery Rose Williams, 23, of Thatcher, Box Elder County, were each charged earlier this month in 1st District Court with two counts of aggravated child abuse, one second-degree felony and one third-degree felony; and six counts of child endangerment, a third-degree felony. Tobler was also charged with two additional counts of child abuse, a class A misdemeanor.

Tobler is dating Williams, who is the mother of a 3-year-old girl who is “mostly nonverbal (and) autistic,” according to charging documents. He moved in with Williams in February.

“(Tobler) began caring for (the girl) for up to 12 hours at a time unsupervised, starting two weeks after moving in,” the charges state.

In March, police say the girl suffered a leg fracture while at home with Tobler.

“A week later, again when (Tobler) was the only one at home with (the girl), (she) sustained a head injury which required stitches. In mid-April, Mom returned home and observed two large bruises on (her) forehead,” according to the charges.

When questioned about the injuries, Williams “consistently stated that the (girl) falls frequently, and she attributed that to some undiagnosed neurological disorder,” a police booking affidavit states. But a medical expert determined “that even if the (girl) has a history of being clumsy or running into things, there is no history of any high-velocity and/or high impact accidents. To a reasonable degree of medical certainty, the injuries/findings described above are not explained by accidental injury, preexisting medical illness, or reasonable discipline or benign events.”

In June, the girl sustained additional injuries that police said “appeared to be burns, as well as more bruising, on (her) wrists, ankles, and on the heel of her hand” that doctors determined “could have been caused by friction and ligature,” according to the affidavit. One nurse said it was her opinion that “the markings/wounds were consistent with forcible restraint of the child’s hands and legs.”

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence on June 12 and found the girl and her 1-year-old brother locked inside a bedroom.

“The room was in a shocking state of neglect. While the entire house smelled like marijuana, the room smelled like sour milk and dirty diapers. There was old food scattered throughout the floor and under the bed. As well as dirty diapers throughout. The floor had barely any empty room to step. I found a container of chicken nuggets shoved in between the mattress and bed frame with the older child, which I found alarming due to the fact that it was a choking hazard and she was in a locked room,” according to the affidavit. “This overall neglect was a common theme throughout the house as a noticeable rotten odor permeated from the fridge and rotten food had been allowed to attract bugs in a closet.”

Police also found the girl was in a crib “which had two white straps, several feet in length and affixed to the head and foot of the crib, which medical staff agreed could have caused the abrasions to (her) wrists and ankles,” according to charging documents.

Tobler told police, “They have to lock the (girl) in her room to keep her from getting into things in the rest of the house. Gaige denied restraining (her) in any way. Gaige also denied causing any harm to the (girl),” the affidavit states.

Officers also noted in the affidavit that when they served their warrant, Williams “became immediately uncooperative, and did not originally want to comply with the warrant. Investigators say Williams allegedly admitted to taking the girl to a hospital outside of Box Elder County “so they wouldn’t call the Division of Child and Family Services like the local one would,” the affidavit states.

The next court hearing for the couple is scheduled for July 7.