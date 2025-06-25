Utah Jazz can't afford to waste another rare top-5 pick in the NBA Draft - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — History does not reflect kindly relative to the Utah Jazz selecting a quality player with a top-five pick in the NBA draft.

Since moving from New Orleans in 1979, the franchise has drafted in the top five only five times. Two (Darrel Griffith in 1980 and Deron Williams in 2005) made significant contributions to the team’s success.

Let’s hope it works out when the Jazz take the fifth in this year’s draft.

Posting the worst record (17-65) in franchise history, the Jazz got the No. 5 pick to pair with No. 21 by virtue of the Rudy Gobert trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves years ago.

The other top five picks were Dominque Wilkins (No. 3 in 1982), Enes Kanter (No. 3 in 2011) and Dante Exum (No. 5 in 2014). Wilkins was sold off for financial reasons to keep the franchise afloat in those early days, while Kanter and Exum were certifiable busts based on each player’s inability to live up to the lofty draft status.

Even Williams, who played for the Jazz for five full seasons before being traded midway through his sixth year, wasn’t the best pick at his position. The then-New Orleans Hornets took fellow point guard Chris Paul, who recently completed his 20th NBA season, one spot behind Williams at No. 4.

A lock for the Hall of Fame, Paul is a former rookie of the year and a 12-time All-Star. At 40, he played in all 82 games for the rebuilding San Antonio Spurts last season.

Williams, who retired in 2017, played well for the Jazz but was best known for a feud with Jerry Sloan that ultimately may have factored into the coach’s decision to retire four days before the often-cantankerous Williams was traded to the New Jersey Nets. The team and player made peace with each other several years ago.

For better or worse, none of the current Jazz leadership was responsible for any of the wasted top-five picks. The onus is now on the new regime, led by owner Ryan Smith along with CEO Danny Ainge and his son, Austin, who was recently hired as director of basketball operations.

Smith has installed the younger Ainge as the leader, his first such role, but his father and general manager Justin Zanik also will offer insight. The elder Ainge has a long history of drafting well as the lead executive with the Boston Celtics.

The Jazz have four picks this season, including two in the second round, coming off three selections each of the prior two seasons. The top two picks (Taylor Hendricks at No. 9 in 2023 and No. 10 Cody Williams last year) have yet to prove worthy of their draft status.

Hendricks, who split time in the G League and Jazz during his rookie year, missed most of last season after suffering a broken leg. Williams, whose brother, Jalen, starred for the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in this month’s finals, often looked overmatched during his rookie year.

Mired in a three-year rebuilding process, the Jazz likely can’t afford to miss at No. 5 this week. They will have a chance to get a good player but likely won’t know who is available until after the fourth pick.

With the Dallas Mavericks a lock to take Cooper Flagg with the first pick followed by Dylan Harper to the San Antonio Spurs, the draft will get interesting beginning with the Philadelphia 76ers at three.

A veteran team in win-now mode, the Sixers are open to trade possibilities with the right offer. The Jazz are expected to choose from among several players, including Tre Johnson, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach.

Rather than playing it safe, Austin Ainge prefers to take a player with a high ceiling. Look for him to favor Ace Bailey or Jeremiah Fears if one or the other is available.

Multiple mock drafts have former BYU point guard Egor Demin going in the second 10 of the first round. He will be the first BYU player drafted since Jimmer Fredette in 2011.