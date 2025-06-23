Utah Mammoth reveal preseason games in October against Kings, Sharks to reopen Delta Center - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — The Utah Mammoth recently announced its 2025 preseason slate, including the first events at the Delta Center following the first round of renovations this summer.

The team begins preparations for its second season on the road against the Colorado Avalanche on Sept. 21, the Anaheim Ducks on Sept. 22 and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25.

A neutral-site game will then be played against the Los Angeles Kings in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 30, before returning home to reopen the Delta Center on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 against the Kings and San Jose Sharks, respectively.

The Mammoth’s home arena is currently undergoing the first of three planned offseason renovations, which began in April following the conclusion of the Utah Jazz and Mammoth seasons.

Interior projects include raising the arena floor two feet, lengthening the bowl by 12 feet on each end, and adding a retractable seating system — all with the objective of improving sightlines for hockey spectators.

Initial renovations aim to provide fans “full views” from every lower bowl seat during hockey games beginning next season, with more to come over the following two summers.

The 2025-26 NHL regular season is set to begin on Oct. 7, though concerts from Tate McRae and Benson Boone have the Delta Center booked from Oct. 7-11. The full regular season schedule is expected to be announced on July 16.

The Mammoth preseason games will not only provide fans their first glimpse of the new Delta Center, but also some new faces coming to Utah this summer, beginning with next week’s NHL entry draft.

Utah moved up 10 spots in the draft lottery and will be picking fourth overall in the first round on Friday, June 27. The team has five additional picks throughout the rest of the draft, with one pick in each of the first six rounds.

The Mammoth prospects will all gather shortly after for the club’s prospect development camp taking place June 29 through July 3 at Park City Ice Arena and Utah’s Olympic Oval. Former first-round draft choices Dmitri Simashev, Daniil But, Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin are among the top prospects expected to attend the camp.

NHL free agency begins on July 1, with current players like veteran forward Nick Bjugstad up for new contracts and others perhaps being swayed to come to Utah from elsewhere to be on the first official Mammoth squad.

One such name could be back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Aaron Ekblad, a veteran defenseman and unrestricted free agent. His teammate, 37-year-old winger Brad Marchand, is also up for a new contract should Utah lean into more experienced players on the market.