Utah man gets 25 years in prison for 'blatant' displays of child pornography - East Idaho News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSL.com) — A St. George man with previous child sex crime convictions was ordered Thursday to spend 25 years in federal prison.

Jaycee Stewart, 33, pleaded guilty in November to federal charges of receiving child sexual abuse material, also referred to as child pornography. After his imprisonment, Stewart was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release.

In April 2023, a child told their elementary school teacher they were being sexually abused by Stewart, court documents state. The child said Stewart also had numerous photographs of “naked girls” in his room, his sentencing memorandum says.

Police searched Stewart’s residence and discovered he had images of child sex abuse material hanging on his walls, plus stacks of pornographic images on his printer, in binders and in his closet. He also possessed a digital frame that cycled through approximately 22,000 images of child sexual abuse, police said.

“Over the course of years, Stewart received and cultivated a vast child pornography collection. Across multiple devices and media, Stewart amassed tens of thousands of child pornography files,” the sentencing memorandum says. “The sheer volume and diversity of Stewart’s collection demonstrates the amount of time and attention it required. And unlike most offenders, Stewart showed little embarrassment over his collection, openly displaying it on the walls of his bedrooms and a digital frame visible to anyone who happened to enter.”

Prosecutors say Stewart made no attempt to hide the images from minor children and instead “made these despicable images available for their unwilling consumption.”

“That Stewart was so blatant in announcing to others his sexual perversions and even exposing them to traumatizing images and videos puts him in a category of offenders distinct from other child pornography collectors,” court documents state.

Combined with a history of “hands-on sexual abuse of children,” prosecutors argued that Stewart’s case “warrants nearly every single applicable guideline enhancement and justifies a substantial sentence.”

As part of the investigation into Stewart, he was charged in state court with rape of the elementary school child and aggravated sexual abuse of a second victim from offenses committed in 2012, court documents state. He has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing both victims and is awaiting sentencing next month.

Stewart was previously convicted in 2015 for possession of child pornography. He served 320 days in jail and was on probation for three years following that conviction.