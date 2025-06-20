Warm water temperatures, low river flows prompt fishing closures on select Yellowstone National Park rivers - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wy. – Effective Thursday, June 19, select Yellowstone National Park rivers and streams will close to fishing daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day due to warm water temperatures and low river flows.

Water temperatures in select rivers and streams have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days, and flows are low. These conditions are lethal to trout, and the closure will protect the park’s native and wild trout fisheries and will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend. Staff will continue to monitor the water temperatures. The closure may be lifted if water temperatures adequately cool.

Which rivers and streams will be closed daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day?

The Madison River and all associated tributaries.

The Firehole River and all associated tributaries.

The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

What will be open?

Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset as specified in the 2025 Fishing Regulations booklet.

All other rivers and streams not listed as closed.

Anglers: Please fish during the coolest times of day and land fish quickly. Do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release. Your cooperation will protect the park’s fisheries.