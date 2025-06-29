Woman arrested after setting boyfriend on fire at Utah gas station, police say - East Idaho News

MIDVALE (KSL.com) — Police arrested a woman Friday who they say poured a flammable liquid on her boyfriend during an argument and then lit him on fire.

Ella Giselle Nelson, 23, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of attempted murder and aggravated arson.

The victim was taken to a hospital with severe burn injuries.

Witnesses told police they say the man and woman in the same vehicle at a Midvale gas station near 210 W. 7200 South and they appeared to be arguing. Nelson then poured a liquid on the man and used a lighter to light him on fire, according to a police booking affidavit. Police say the vehicle also caught on fire.

“Video surveillance from the gas station shows the victim running around with his clothing ablaze,” the affidavit states, adding that he suffered burns to his back, head and extremities and was unable to give police a statement.

The video also shows Nelson left the scene and “made no attempts to help the victim once he was ablaze,” the affidavit alleges.

Someone with a fire extinguisher was able to extinguish the vehicle fire before firefighters responded to help.

Police tracked Nelson to a nearby hotel where she was arrested. A fire accelerant dog indicated the presence of an accelerant on a dress in the hotel room which had been described by witnesses as the dress the woman was wearing, the affidavit says.

Nelson admitted to arguing with her boyfriend, but declined to say any more, according to police.