Woman killed, two injured in western Idaho crash - East Idaho News

COUNCIL — A woman from Oregon was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 95 north of Council, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. near milepost 143 on Fort Hall Hill. Investigators say a 31-year-old woman from Huntington, Oregon, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus southbound when she attempted to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone. Her vehicle collided head-on with a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound that was driven by a 32-year-old man from Nampa.

The woman driving the Ford Focus died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep and his passenger, a 35-year-old woman also from Nampa, were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Everyone involved were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The highway was closed for approximately four hours while crews cleared the scene. All lanes have since reopened.